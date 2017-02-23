New guidelines put peanuts back on the menu for some kids

File Photo (Photo: SAUL LOEB AFP/Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - New health guidelines say more children should try peanuts-containing foods, especially those at high-risk of developing peanut allergies. Doctors now recommend that children as young as 4 months old be given small doses of peanut-containing food because it could possibly prevent the life-threatening allergy from ever developing.

Dr. Allan Stillerman is an Allergy and Asthma Specialist with Allina Health and has been studying early exposure. He stopped by the show today to discuss which children could benefit the most from this and what it could mean for preventing allergies in the future.

