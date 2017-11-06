(Photo: Thinkstock/Janie Airey)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Dog Love Repeat is a recently launched online dog boutique offering carefully curated handmade goods for dogs and humans who love them.

"We believe dogs and dog lovers deserve one-of-a-kind products that are as unique as they are," said founder Kristin Trudeau.



She also explained that Dog Love Repeat insists on making the smallest carbon foot (and paw) print possible on the environment.

"We are a philanthropic company and give back to organizations near and dear to our heart including dog rescue, adoption and no-kill shelters; the artist community; and mental illness awareness, treatment and research."

Learn more about Dog Love Repeat on their website.

© 2017 KARE-TV