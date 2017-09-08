New testing guidelines issued for prostate cancer

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and with new federal screening recommendations being discussed this year for men, it’s more important than ever to start the conversation with your doctor.

According to Allina Health, there’s been a lot of debate over the pros and cons of prostate cancer screenings as many thought the risks outweighed the rewards, with tests leading to unnecessary biopsies and treatment.

Because of this, in 2012, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommended that most men avoid getting a prostate-specific antigen blood test.

Now, according to Allina Health, they say there’s evidence that the PSA test does provide some benefit to men of a certain age so they’re recommending that men ages 55 to 69 who’ve never had prostate cancer or have no signs or symptoms of the disease should talk to their doctor about whether they should be screened and decide if it’s right for them.

Dr. Peter Sershon, urologist with Allina Health, stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to explain what men should know about the new guidelines and what they should ask their doctors.

© 2017 KARE-TV