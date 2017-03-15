Nicholas David launching tour with Twin Cities benefit performance

MINNEAPOLIS - The Twin Cities' own Nicholas David is excited about the release of his brand new single, "Look at Me," as well as its accompanying music video.

David teamed up with multi-instrumentalist Vic Volare and Ryan Young from Trampled By Turtles on the track. The pairing gives "Look at Me" an orchestral foundation which allows their hearts to be heard through musical notes and lyrics.

David sings, "My voice is a hammer, I'm gonna build a mountain, because I'm tired of walking through walls. Life is a lesson, we all get burned. Look at me, mama, I'm the last to learn."

In celebration of the new single release you can catch David and Young touring with Rusted Root.



Before leaving on tour, Minnesota fans get a special evening with Nicholas David, Ryan Young, Vic Volare, Mike Cini and special guest Billy McLaughlin. The show is Thursday, March 16, at the Dakota Jazz Club in Minneapolis. It will benefit the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation.

Click here for Nicholas David tickets and tour date information.



