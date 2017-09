Actor and comedian Nico Santos, who plays Mateo on the show, stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the new season, and what it’s been like for him making the transition from stand-up comedy to the TV screen. (Photo: NBC)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – NBC’s “Superstore” is back!

Season three of the show premieres Thursday night at 7 p.m. CST on KARE 11.

Actor and comedian Nico Santos, who plays Mateo on the show, stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the new season, and what it’s been like for him making the transition from stand-up comedy to the TV screen.

© 2017 KARE-TV