Nightingale participating in Dining Out For Life

MINNEAPOLIS - Dining Out For Life Minnesota is a one-day fundraiser on April 27 to support The Aliveness Project, a community center that provides direct services for people living with HIV.

Over 160 restaurants will participate in this year’s event, including Nightingale. Nightingale is a platinum level restaurant, donating 35% of the total food purchased from dinner on April 27.

Learn more about why Nightingale participates in this important community event and what items they suggest you order on April 27.

Click here for more information on Dining Out For Life and The Aliveness Project. Click here to view Nightingale menu and hours of operation.

© 2017 KARE-TV