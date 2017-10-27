Novel 'A Hero Dreams' explores issue of bullying

A Hero Dreams (Photo: Mark Ristau)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Mark Ristau left the corporate world and a promising career as an in-house attorney six years ago to pursue his dream of telling a story of personal and perhaps even global significance. When the Eden Prairie company he worked for was acquired, he accepted a severance package, sold his house, and moved to Southwest Florida where he wrote a novel he hopes will touch people’s hearts and inspire lasting social change.

A Hero Dreams is a work of visionary fiction that explores, through the eyes of a 10-year-old boy, the issue of bullying within the broader context of the age-old problem of violence. Visionary, because the story challenges the reader to consider the possibility of peace. Of inner peace, peace within our neighborhoods and communities, and even the possibility of global peace.

These issues are, of course, timely and important. The world we live in seems to be increasingly fragmented and divisive, not only in our political discourse, but in the manner in which we treat people we view as somehow different from us, based on race, gender, religious belief, etc. It is Mark’s personal belief that the discord and violence will come to an end only when we embrace the simple truth that each of us is an integral part of an interconnected, interdependent whole.

A St. Paul Academy and University of St. Thomas alum, Mark launched A Hero Dreams in St. Paul at Common Good Books on September 21, which was International Day of Peace. He stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the book.

Copies of A Hero Dreams are available at Common Good Books, Chapter2Books in Hudson, Valley Bookseller in Stillwater, the Barnes and Noble in Roseville, and online at BarnesandNoble.com, Amazon.com and IndieBound.

Mark will be signing books at the Barnes and Noble in Roseville on Sat., Oct. 28, 2017, beginning at 2 p.m.

Learn more at www.MarkRistau.com.

