Getting organized in 2017 (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn-- Time is the one commodity we always wish we had more. With that in mind, professional organizer and current chapter president of the NAPO Minnesota, Louise Kurzeka joined us with some hacks designed to give you more time!

In the Kitchen : Menu planning is key to saving time. Regularly use a weekly plan to save money on groceries by planning meals around discounted ad prices. You can also avoid some impulse buying if you use a delivery service for grocery shopping. Finally, double up on a recipe or two each week and place the second meal in the freezer. If it’s a family favorite, plan the frozen meal into next week’s plan or keep available for a busy work day when time is tight.

Photo Finish : They’ve sat there for years, stacks of single photos waiting to be put into albums. Lucky you! The best time saver step with photos is to skip the physical albums for now and instead go straight to scanning. Other “younger” family members will be thrilled to get a DVD of their photo life history versus a stack of albums. Plus you’ll save more time and money since the scanned photos can be shared with multiple family members rather than duplicating photos and albums for several people. If you need help with this task check out local scanning services like National Camera’s Shoebox Scan. Or contact the Association of Photo Organizers, www.appo.org to find someone to work with one on one.

Appointment Saavy: Not everyone has figured out yet that the best appointment time to make for exams, haircuts, home or vehicle maintenance is usually one of the first couple of the day. Providers are less likely to be running behind since fewer people have preceded you. Mondays are the best for saving time. Avoid the 10 am to 2pm most often booked time slots.

Letting Go Made Easy: You can save time in the decluttering process if you set up a Declutter Container on each level of your home. When you come across an item(s) you no longer need, you can immediately let go by placing the item in the convenient Declutter Container. When you see any of the containers getting full, make a commitment to refill some handle bags with the box contents –all of the boxes- and then drop off at your favorite charity.