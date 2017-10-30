Overcoming fear of starting your own business

Man hanging open sign on door (Photo: Jupiterimages)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Halloween is a scary time of the year, but what’s truly terrifying for many adults is taking that leap to start your own business.

Neil Anderson with “The Courage Group, Inc.” stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the most important first to-do’s for start-up success.

According to Anderson, these are the big six reasons why starting a business is scary:

1. No more regular paycheck.

2. Health insurance worries, costs.

3. Fear of failing, losing life savings.

4. People will think you are crazy.

5. You are really on your own.

5. Thinking you lack the necessary skills.

Anderson offers up these seven initial start-up to-do’s:

1. See the opportunity.

2. Do some homework.

3. Decide to do it.

4. Incorporate or form a LLC.

5. Line up a part-time job for extra income.

6. Create an initial business image.

7. Now go out and find, sign up clients/customers. (Market and sell every day, no exceptions)

