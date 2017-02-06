Packing tips for carry on bags

businessmen with trolley bags at the airport (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - There is a new trend in air travel with most large carriers. In order to compete with low price no frills airlines, some airlines are offering lower basic fares that provide only the space below the seat for stowing on board baggage. Plus, customers do not get a seat assignment ahead of time and are likely to board the plane last. What does that mean for you? Professional organizer, Louise Kurzeka from Everything's Together offers some timely tips.



Invest in a lightweight hybrid tote– It may be time to select a new carry-on, one that is designed to fit the under seat area. Light Gear’s hybrid rolling case gives you enough room to stow the basics you need in flight but keep you compliant for that bargain fare.



The layered look – You will be able to take more choice if you select clothes that can be layered for more warmth instead of packing bulky sweaters, sox and jackets. Wear your heaviest shoes while in transit and make the most of packed shoes by filling them with sox and underwear.



Compression bags – Gain space for more clothing options in a small bag by using Eagle Creek compression bags that eliminate air between pieces of clothing.



Scale back on travel sizes – If you really want to save space, instead of grabbing for the sample size shampoo or facial cleanser, grab a supply of single use personal care products. Savvy Travelers, Good Wipes and Travelon all offer single-use products from mouth cleanser to shaving cream.



Double duty space savers – Pack items that can be used in more than one way to max out your bag. Lightweight long underwear can double as sleepwear and a ladies wrap can also hit the beach or pool as a sarong or provide a tablecloth/dropcloth for an impromptu picnic.



