Parade of Homes shows spring style trends

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The Builders Association of the Twin Cities (BATC) is proud to present the 2017 Spring Parade of Homes.

In its 69th year, the tour features 481 new homes all across the extended metro region. This spring, the tour runs through April 2, 2017, with all homes open Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

The tour offers area families the opportunity to see and experience new homes and neighborhoods across the spectrum of price, style and location. All are free to tour with the exception of four Artisan Dream Homes that request a $5 donation at the door, which helps the BATC Foundation build and remodel homes for area families in need.

Guidebooks are available at regional Holiday Stationstores beginning Feb. 5. Interactive searches, photo gallery, interactive Personal Designers, e-Magazine, plus a TripPlanner are all available online.

