Party themes for entertaining at home

Just having fun. (Photo: g-stockstudio)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Now that spring is here, a lot of us are ready to put out the welcome mat and get back in the swing for entertaining. Kara Sherman, an event expert at The Hotel Ivy, located in downtown Minneapolis, shared creative menu experiences from the hotel which you can create in your own home for unique celebrations.

The first themed party idea is a “Hop To It” Happy Hour. A few tips for this happy hour:

• Home Brewing props offer color, height and contrast for your table setting

• Wooden boxes with chalkboard sides are great to personalize the beer samples

• Samples of barley and hops will add color and an organic flair to the party

“The Fan Zone,” is a perfect themed party idea before a group of friends take in a baseball or soccer game this Spring. A few ideas to make this sophisticated, fun and easy:

• Use turf grass to stage your favorite sport props

• Etsy has many options to find fun, personalized beverage tubs to dress up your beverage station

• Elevate your offerings with the snack pairings – spice your popcorn, make cracker jack, serve lobster rolls or offer flavored mustards and artisanal cheeses with house made pretzels

Kara also shared the idea for a “Minnesota Nice Ride,” a picnic-themed luncheon:

• Vintage Suitcases are great for decor and staging for your sandwich board

• Elevate the buffet with postcards and picnic baskets for dessert treats

• Spring soup can be effortless served in little shot glasses

The Hotel Ivy, part of the Starwood Luxury Hotel Collection, is located at 201 South Eleventh Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55403. For information on how to book your next unique event or reservations, call (612) 746-4600 or visit www.TheHotelIvy.com.

