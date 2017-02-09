'Peter and the Star Catcher' takes flight at Mpls Ritz Theater

(Credit: Theater Latte Da)

MINNEAPOLIS - Look out, Peter and the Starcatcher, Theatre Latte Da's, swashbuckling Peter Pan prequel for grown ups has taken flight at Minneapolis Ritz Theater.

Based on the bestselling novel, this fantastical comedy explores how a Victorian street urchin (Tyler Michaels) ultimately becomes The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up. Follow the nameless orphan and his ambitious friend Molly (Megan Burns) as they protect the world from a greedy band of pirates.

Winner of five Tony Awards, Peter and the Starcatcher is a theatrical tour de force! Award-winning director and Scenic Designer Joel Sass helms this wildly imaginative story of unbreakable friendship that places child-like wonder at the heart of grown-up theater.

You can catch Peter and the Starcatcher through February 26 at the historic Ritz Theater in NE Minneapolis.

For tickets, visit latteda.org or call 612-339-3003



