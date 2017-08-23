Photographer John Knopf reflects on new Ridgedale Gallery

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Photographer John Knopf stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to talk about his new gallery at Ridgedale Mall on the 2nd floor next to Nordstrom. Knopf is an international award-winning photographer whose work has been recognized by National Geographic, Red Bull, USA Today, and Google INC. to name a few.

He has been widely acclaimed for his panoramic landscape views and his ability to capture spectacular beauty through a camera lens. Completely self-taught, John has taken his art from a passionate hobby to a highly successful enterprise.

You can learn more about John at http://www.jknopf.com/.

