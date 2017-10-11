Pillsbury Bake-Off contest making a comeback

(Photo: Pillsbury)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - To celebrate the return of the Pillsbury Bake-Off® Contest, Cathy Swanson, Executive Editor of Pillsbury and Betty Crocker Cookbooks, and the famous and beloved Pillsbury Doughboy visited the KARE 11 kitchen to discuss the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest, demo past winning Bake-Off Recipes, share favorite historic Bake-Off recipes and more!

In honor of the contests return, Pillsbury partnered with Food Network and The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, to modernize the Bake-Off® Contest for a new generation of home cooks, including a prize package with a once in a lifetime experience that money can’t buy.

As an evolution of the beloved Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest, this year home cooks are asked to share how they use Pillsbury in a favorite original recipe and to also share the story behind their recipe. Is the recipe a twist on a recipe passed down from a relative? Is there a special family tradition that surrounds the recipe? Judges will consider both the recipe and the story behind the recipe in their judging.

Contestants may submit their original recipe using Pillsbury® refrigerated dough along with the story behind it for any of the following categories: Cozy Breakfasts, Appetizers for Any Party, Dinners with Heart, and No-Fuss Desserts at BakeOff.com.

