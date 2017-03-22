Preparing for a new puppy

A little Beagle puppy is sleeping (Photo: Thinkstock, golfyinterlude)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Getting a new puppy is a very exciting addition to the family, but with this joy comes lots of preparation and planning.

Making sure your puppy is healthy and well taken care of is crucial for a successful transition into your family. Chuck & Don’s shares tips for how to find the right vet, buy the proper food and be prepared with lots of new toys for your puppy.

Tip #1: Find a good vet – It is important to take your puppy to see a vet right away. This will allow you to make sure your puppy is healthy and help set a proper health routine early on.



Tip # 2: Shop for quality food – Start your puppy on a healthy diet right away. There are so many puppy foods to choose from, so make sure you are choosing high-quality ingredients to properly nourish your puppy as it is growing.

Tip #3: Start early with manners – While puppies are fun and playful, it is important to begin training them young. Setting good manners from the start will make it easier to help your puppy become a well-behaved dog.



Tip #4: Introduce your puppy to other dogs and people – It is important to socialize puppies when they are young. Introducing them to new puppies, dogs and people will help avoid behavioral issues down the road.



Tip #5: Be prepared with toys – Puppies are active! Make sure you have a variety of toys to keep them entertained and chewing on what they are supposed to chew on.









