Preparing for April 17 tax deadline

MINNEAPOLIS - The tax deadline this year is a few days later, Tuesday, April 17, and for some that means putting off the inevitable a little longer. Justin Halverson from Great Waters Financial joined the KARE News at 4 today to offer advice on how best to prepare for tax season. The following are his top five suggestions:

1. Gather all your documents – First and foremost, be sure to get your W-2 from your employer. There are also various types of 1099 forms that report income, payments and transactions that you will need in order to file your taxes. This could include earned income while self-employed, distributions from an IRA or Social Security, earned interest or dividends from investments or had capital gains or losses from the sale of property.

2. Determine how you will prepare your taxes – Will you be filing your taxes yourself or hiring a professional to handle them for you? Either way, you should get a game plan together. If you decide to D-I-Y, then be sure you’ve purchased the proper software. If you hire someone, be sure to hire a qualified professional that understands your financial situation.

3. Contribute to a Traditional or Roth IRA – If you have yet to contribute to an IRA or Roth IRA in 2016, or if you didn’t contribute the maximum amount, you still have time to do so. The contribution deadline is also April 18th and is deductible up to the contribution limit.

4. Be ready for an extension – Sometimes, taxes end up being more complex that you expect and can take longer than anticipated. Luckily, you can apply for an extension by filling out a 4648 form, which will give you an additional 6 months to get everything squared away.

5. Start Planning for Next Year -- There are only so many things you can do to affect taxes once 12/31 passes by. There are often many things you can do if you are proactively planning ahead. A good financial professional may be able to help with this.

