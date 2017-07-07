(Credit: Thinkstock) (Photo: Lucy Clark)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Tipping is a custom that allows you to express appreciation for a job well done, but knowing when to tip and how much can be tricky, especially in new territory like Uber.

Matt Gulbransen with Callahan Financial Planning stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about proper tipping etiquette.

Gulbransen offers this tipping guide for you to follow:

Drivers - 15 - 20%

Valet - $2

Restaurants - 15-20%

Coffee Shop - Change

Bartender - $1-$2

Beauty Care - 15-20%

