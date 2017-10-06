Rachael's easier than apple pie tarts

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn--It's time to make the most of the fall harvest of fresh, juicy and tasty apples. Kowalski’s Culinary Director Rachael Perron joined us on KARE News@4 to share her “Easier than Apple Pie” recipe and talk all things Minnesota Apple.

EASIER-THAN-APPLE-PIE TARTS

½ pkg. (1 sheet) frozen puff pastry

2 tart baking apples (such as Minnesota Grown Honeycrisp)

3 tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter, melted

4 tbsp. sugar

- ice cream, such as Izzy’s, for serving (optional)

- warm caramel sauce, for serving (optional)

Let pastry sheet sit at room temperature for about 30 min. until it can just be unfolded without breaking (the pastry should stay as cold as possible); unfold and cut into 4 pieces. Refrigerate pastry while you peel, core and slice apples into ¼" thick slices. Place pieces of pastry at least 1" apart on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place overlapping slices of apple on the pastry, leaving a ½" border around the edges. Brush apples evenly with butter; sprinkle each piece of pastry with 1 tbsp. of sugar. Bake in a preheated 400° oven until pastry is dark golden-brown on the edges and apples are tender and starting to darken. Remove from oven; cool on pan for 2 min. Move tarts from the paper to a wire rack to cool for at least 10 min. before serving with ice cream and caramel sauce.

Serves 4.

Rachael Perron

Culinary Director

Kowalski's Companies



