Rachael's killer grilled fish tacos

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn--After bumming around the beaches of Hawaii for a few weeks, taste-testing every fish taco she could find, Kowalski’s Culinary Director Rachael Perron is back to share what she learned in her “research” and help us build killer fish tacos at right here at home.



KILLER GRILLED FISH TACOS

1 lb. lean mild- or medium-flavored fish (such as tilapia, snapper, opah, mahi mahi or Kampachi), cut into 2-4

evenly sized pieces

- Kowalski's Extra Virgin Olive Oil, for grilling

2 tsp. Kowalski's Chile Lime Seasoning

8 Kowalski's Flour Tortillas (6" diameter)

- garnishes, to taste: finely shredded cabbage or slaw mix, chopped fresh cilantro, very thinly sliced radishes

and jalapeños, and lime wedges

- dressing (such as D&L Taco Gringo Southwestern Sauce or Bolthouse Farms Cilantro Avocado Yogurt Dressing),

to taste

- Kowalski's Fresh Mango Salsa or Fresh Pineapple Salsa, to taste

Lightly rub fish with oil; sprinkle evenly with seasoning. On a clean grill preheated to medium-high, cook fish, lid down, until fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork (about 10 min., depending on the size and shape of the pieces; see Notes below). Remove fish from grill; discard skin, if any, and flake fish into bite-sized chunks with a fork. Turn off grill; use residual heat to warm tortillas on the grill just until softened (about 20 sec. per side). Divide fish between warm tortillas; top with desired garnishes. Drizzle with dressing; top with salsa to taste. Fold in half; serve immediately.

Serves 4.

NOTES:

• Skin-on fish should be cooked skin-side down and does not need to be flipped. Skinless pieces may be flipped if desired, but it is not necessary unless the fish is very thick.

• Fish may also be cooked on an indoor grill/griddle or sauté pan in much the same fashion and in the same length of time.

FIND IT!

• Find Kowalski’s Chile Lime Seasoning in the Meat Department.

• Find D&L Taco Gringo Southwestern Sauce in the Dairy Department. Find Bolthouse Farms Cilantro Avocado Yogurt Dressing in the Produce Department.

