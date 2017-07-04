Radisson Red offers beer yoga classes

Bryan Piatt learns beer yoga. Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Beer and yoga. They go together at Radisson Red in downtown Minneapolis.

The hotel is offering beer yoga classes this summer, allowing people to get their namaste on, while also enjoying a beverage.

The next classes are being held July 21st at 6:30 p.m. and August 4th at 6:30 p.m.

Britt Benner with OUIBar + KTCHN, the bar inside Radisson Red, and beer yoga instructor Mitchell Rood stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to talk about the classes.

If you’re one of the first 26 people to find Mitchell Rood on Facebook and register for the classes on there, you’ll get your first drink for free. Everyone who attends the classes get 15% off their drink at OUIBar + KTCHN.

The beer yoga classes are free.

For more information on the downtown Minneapolis Radisson Red visit their website.

