Raising awareness through Ms. Wheelchair MN Pageant

Ms. Wheelchair Minnesota Pageant

MINNEAPOLIS - A new Ms. Wheelchair Minnesota will soon be crowned.

The sixth annual pageant takes place March 9th at Running Aces in Forest Lake.

Each year, an outstanding woman is chosen to raise awareness and advocate for the more than 52 million Americans living with disabilities.

The reigning Ms. Wheelchair Minnesota 2016, Lauren Thompson, along with event organizer Jesse Neumann from Corner Home Medical, stopped by the show today to discuss how the Ms. Wheelchair Minnesota pageant has grown and how people can get involved.

