Recruiter offers job interview tips

Businesspeople Sitting On Chair (Photo: Thinkstock, Andrey Popov)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Min. - February through May is typically a busier time for companies to be hiring and people to be job interviewing. Recruiter Ben Foster from 4SIGHT SEARCH joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to provide some key job interview tips.



Ben stressed the importance of preparing for interviews ahead of time, including anticipating tough behavioral-based questions and sensitive discussion about your own professional weaknesses. He also provided questions to ask the employer, and reiterated how much employers evaluate candidates based on the questions they ask during the interview.



Ben Foster is an executive recruiter with 4SIGHT SEARCH, a boutique recruiting firm that matches CPG, B2B and digital marketing professionals with companies seeking specialized talent.

