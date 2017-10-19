Red Rabbit stirs up social lubricants

This month, Red Rabbit will release "Social Lubricants" Volume III, the restaurant's libations book. KARE 11 welcomed Red Rabbit's Beverage Director Ian Lowther in-studio to mix up some of his favorite cocktails from the book. http://kare11.tv/2gRt8sr

KARE 4:32 PM. CDT October 19, 2017

