Happy family in costumes and makeup on Halloween (Photo: evgenyatamanenko, Evgeny Atamanenko)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Americans are expected to shell out a record $9.1 billion this Halloween!

What was once a holiday for kids has morphed into one of the most elaborate and expensive holidays on the calendar.

Dianna Lyngholm with HalloweenCostumes.com stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 with a few costume tricks that can give your wallet a nice treat this Halloween.

© 2017 KARE-TV