Restaurant Alma serving up heathier options for Mpls schools

MINNEAPOLIS--The local restaurant group that owns Alma Cafe, Hotel and Restaurant, as well as Brasa Rotisserie, is spearheading a number of local community initiatives, including involvement in Minneapolis Public Schools.

Restaurant Alma Chef/Owner Alex Roberts joined us on KARE 11 News@4 to discuss the farm to school program that features three main components: local food, food education and community engagement.

Roberts also shared this recipe featuring their newest salads on the school lunch menu.

FARRO, KALE & WHITE BEAN SALAD



Red wine vinaigrette and soffritto: tuscan soffrito made of slow cooked onion, celery, carrot and cooled. Soffritto is mixed into garlic, chili flakes, rosemary, red wine vinegar & olive oil to create a vinaigrette.

Kale: Green Kale is washed and braised in large batch starting with sweated minced onion and garlic. Steamed until tender, seasoned with salt and pepper, and cooled.

Farro: is cooked in simmering water with mirepoix until tender

White Bean: Navy Beans are soaked overnight and simmered low and slow with mirepoix until creamy and soft.

Garlic Aioli: Mayo made with mashed garlic, dijon mustard, cayenne pepper, white wine vinegar, egg yolk, olive oil, and lemon

Pick up: Farro, Kale & White beans are mixed with the vinaigrette, lemon and olive oil.

Allergens: Allium, Gluten



TUSCAN SOFFRITO



Ratio:

2 C yellow onion, very finely chopped by hand

1 C carrot, very finely chopped in processor

1 C celery, very finely chopped in processor

1 C fennel, very finely chopped in processor

( optional for fish preparations )

1 C extra virgin olive oil

1 large pinch red pepper flakes

1 large pinch dry oregano

salt & pepper

Slowly cook all ingredients, in an open aluminum pan, so as not to scorch.

Mixture will become very intense and sweet.

Can be cooked to blond, amber and brown for different levels of flavor. Season to finish.

Alma Cafe, Hotel and Restaurant are located near the Mississippi Riverfront and other local destinations like the Stone Arch Bridge, Guthrie, US Bank Stadium, the Mill City Museum and more.

