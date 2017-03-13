Fried green tomatoes can make a tasty March Madness treat. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Thomas Boemer, chef and co-owner of the beloved Minneapolis and St. Paul dining destinations Corner Table and Revival, joined us on KARE 11 News at 4 to serve up some crowd-pleasing favorites for celebrating March Madness.

Fried Green Tomatoes



Ingredients:

4 large green tomatoes cut into 3/8 inch slices

5 eggs well beaten

2 cups flour

1 cup bread crumbs

1 cup coarse corn meal

1 lb bacon

1 cup Duke's mayo

1 tbsp. hot sauce

1 tbsp. Cajun seasoning

Directions:

Cook off bacon and cut into 2-inch pieces.

Reserve bacon grease and add to a large cast-iron skillet.

Heat skillet to 350 degrees.

Slice tomatoes and season with salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning.

Split the quantity of flour in two and add the cornmeal, bread crumbs, and 1 cup flour together.

Dredge both sides of tomato slices in flour and egg and then the bread crumb, flour, and corn meal mixture until breaded.

Cook the tomatoes on each side until golden brown then remove to rest on rack.

Season immediately out of the fat with salt.

Mix hot sauce and mayo together.

Cut tomatoes in quarters if large and top with bacon and mayo and secure with a tooth pick.

Revival St. Paul

525 Selby Ave

Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

Open Daily: 11 a.m. – Midnight

651-340-2355

https://www.revivalfriedchicken.com/

