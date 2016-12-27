Ring in 2017 while helping a good cause

Golden streamers with sparkling glitter (Photo: Thinkstock, Romolo Tavani)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Hotel Ivy in downtown Minneapolis is planning a special New Year’s Eve event this year, to help ring in 2017 while helping out a great cause.

Hotel Ivy’s Viva MPLS New Year’s event will take guests back in time, in classic Retro Vegas style. Proceeds from the evening will benefit Be the Match, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program to provide life-saving treatments to people suffering from blood cancers.

The party runs from 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2016, until 1 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2017.



Tickets start at $150 per person for the event, and are available online at VivaMpls.Eventbrite.com. A variety of special packages are also available.

For information or reservations, call (612) 746-4600 or visit www.TheHotelIvy.com.