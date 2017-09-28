Rummage back for another year at state fairgrounds

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – It definitely isn’t your average garage sale.

Rummage is back for another year at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds this weekend. The two-day pop-up market is catered to people of all ages. The event will celebrate over 70 Minnesota heritage brands, as well as local and nationally recognized retailers. Additionally, visitors will experience live music, craft beer, food trucks, family-friendly activities, games, and interactive programming.

Rummage will take place at the West End Market (1839 West Dan Patch Avenue) of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Day passes for the event can be purchased online for $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Kids 14 and under are free. Free parking will be provided in the Midway.

You can find more information here.

