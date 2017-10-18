Running HOME for Jacob 5K is coming up

The 2nd Annual Running HOME for Jacob 5K is Saturday, Oct. 21 at Lake Phalen Park. The event supports the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center (JWRC), an organization dedicated to creating a world where kids can grow up safe. http://kare11.tv/2glcLE5

4:22 PM. CDT October 18, 2017

