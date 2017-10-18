KARE
Close
Weather Alert 25 weather alerts
Close

Running HOME for Jacob 5K is coming up

The 2nd Annual Running HOME for Jacob 5K is Saturday, Oct. 21 at Lake Phalen Park. The event supports the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center (JWRC), an organization dedicated to creating a world where kids can grow up safe. http://kare11.tv/2glcLE5

KARE Staff , KARE 4:25 PM. CDT October 18, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn.--The 2nd Annual Running HOME for Jacob 5K is Saturday, Oct. 21 at Lake Phalen Park.

The event supports the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center (JWRC), an organization dedicated to creating a world where kids can grow up safe. The Running HOME for Jacob 5K is a day the event organizers at the JWRC would like to become a celebration of community, hope and prevention. 

Participants can sign up for the 5K run/walk and Kids Run. A variety of family friendly activities will also be available.

Visit Running HOME for Jacob 5K for more information. 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories