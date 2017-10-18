Running HOME for Jacob 5K is coming up

ST. PAUL, Minn.--The 2nd Annual Running HOME for Jacob 5K is Saturday, Oct. 21 at Lake Phalen Park.

The event supports the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center (JWRC), an organization dedicated to creating a world where kids can grow up safe. The Running HOME for Jacob 5K is a day the event organizers at the JWRC would like to become a celebration of community, hope and prevention.

Participants can sign up for the 5K run/walk and Kids Run. A variety of family friendly activities will also be available.

Visit Running HOME for Jacob 5K for more information.

