Sawatdee celebrates the Thai New Year

MINNEAPOLIS--You don't have to buy a plane ticket to celebrate the Thai New Year which begins on April 13. Join Supenn and Cindy Harrison as they host their annual SAWATDEE Thai New Year "Songkran" celebration. The event is a salute to the famous Water Festival in Thailand.

For two nights, beginning on April 11 in Minneapolis and Wednesday, April 12 in St. Paul, there will be special dinner specials and seating between 5 and 6:45 p.m. The dance show starts at 7 p.m.

Sawatdee locations:

607 Washington Ave. So. Minneapolis.

486 Robert St. No. St. Paul.

Supenn Harrison will emcee these festive nights of Thai dancing with special menu items and entertainment. Space is still available. Reserve your table by calling today at 612-338-6451 or 651-528-7106.

