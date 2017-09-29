Second Harvest Heartland launches 'Fill Another Table'

MINNEAPOLIS - The next time you grab a meal, here's food for thought: one in ten Minnesotans are at risk of hunger.

Second Harvest Heartland hopes to change those numbers.

Between now and Thanksgiving, Second Harvest Heartland must provide 12 million meals to feed the one in 10 people in Minnesota who are hungry.

Fill Another Table started in September to kick-start the effort.

The orange theme that runs through Hunger Action Month is part of Fill Another Table, with an orange fork serving as the icon and reminder of the important issue.

"We start thinking about Thanksgiving as soon as the calendar flips to September," says Second Harvest Heartland Chief Executive Officer Rob Zeaske. "And while many of us will prepare and enjoy large meals with our friends and family, we have to think about those people who will struggle to put food on their tables today, tomorrow and through Thanksgiving. We're asking folks this year to help Fill Another Table – other than their own – starting in September with Hunger Action Month."

Heather Olson, who is the Director of Corporate Partnerships and Cause Marketing, says every dollar donated can help provide up to three meals.

© 2017 KARE-TV