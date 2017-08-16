Seven reasons to accept a temp job

If you're looking for a job, you may have considered temp opportunities-and hesitated. While a temporary position may not be the long-term "dream job" you want, it can also be the exact opportunity you need to land that dream job. http://kare11.tv/2i7WmXe

KARE 4:20 PM. CDT August 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories