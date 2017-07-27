Smack Shack Crayfest celebration Aug. 5 in Minnneapolis

Smack Shack is celebrating 5 years of Crayfest and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever before! Crayfest is taking over 6th Ave in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis on Aug. 5 from 12-8 p.m. http://kare11.tv/2tGYdDD

KARE 4:41 PM. CDT July 27, 2017

