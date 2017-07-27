File Photo (Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: PETRAS MALUKAS)

MINNEAPOLIS - Smack Shack is celebrating 5 years of Crayfest and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever before! Crayfest is taking over 6th Ave in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis on Aug. 5 from 12-8 p.m. for what organizers are saying is the best party of summer.

Guests 21 and older can enjoy live music from local cover and tribute bands Chase and Ovation, Viva Knievel, Private Oates and Steeling Dan. The day will also include a crayfish eating contest, crayfish boil, beer and hurricanes, and new this year, there will be additional food options available, as well as other activities including a dunk tank.



Guests can purchase general admission tickets for $20 in advance ($25 at the door) and get entry to Crayfest to enjoy the live music. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. VIP tickets are available for $45 in advance ($50 at the door) and get buyers entry to Crayfest as well as all-you-can-eat crayfish boil and all-you-can-enjoy beer and hurricanes.

