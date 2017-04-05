Smile Network Sale raises money for surgeries

(Photo: Smile Network International)

MINNEAPOLIS - For three days in April, Smile Network International will host a Spring Sample Sale featuring the dazzling Julia Knight Collection. These two Minneapolis-based organizations are partnering to donate event proceeds to the Smile Network International and the impoverished children and families they serve.

This event will be hosted in the Smile Network’s new retail location, Inspire, located in the Loring Park neighborhood. The Spring Sample Sale will feature beautifully designed artisanal seveware, tableware, home décor, bar, bath accessories and much more! All starting at 50% off retail price.

The Sample Sale will be held at Smile Network’s office and new retail location called inspire.

Located at 108 W 14th Street near Loring Park. For more information call 612-377-1800.

Thursday, April 6 12-7 p.m.

Friday, April 7, 12-6 p.m

Saturday 10-4 p.m.

