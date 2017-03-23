Spirits ready to soar for Whiskey on Ice

MINNEAPOLIS - Spirits are rising for whiskey fans in anticipation of Whiskey on Ice.

Now in its third year, the event brings together 120 distilleries from around the globe to offer a tasting for whiskey aficionados.



Prior to the “Grand Tasting,” there will be four Whiskey Masterclass seminars for attendees to gain a bit of insight and knowledge about the spirit. When the clock strikes 5 p.m., the sipping and swirling will commence. Attendees will also enjoy amenities like the Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, food and water stations, and select beers from Indeed Brewing.



Learn more at www.whiskeyonicemn.com.

© 2017 KARE-TV