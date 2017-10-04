Splendid Table Host Lynne Rossetto Kasper

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn--Longtime Splendid Table host and culinary icon Lynne Rossetto Kasper will be feted at The Splendid Table Live event at the Fitzgerald Theater on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Earlier this year, Rossetto Kasper announced her retirement as host of the show. The live show at the Fitzgerald Theater will be recorded for broadcast nationwide in December, as her final show.

New Splendid Table host Francis Lam will interview Rossetto Kasper, and A Prairie Home Companion host Chris Thile is the musical guest.

Limited tickets are available for the event.

General admission tickets are $22/$29 plus fees.

VIP Ovation Box Seats are available for $49 plus fees. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 651-290-1200, at fitzgeraldtheater.org or in person at the Fitzgerald Theater box office, located at 10 E. Exchange Street in downtown St. Paul.

Box office hours are Tuesday - Friday, Noon - 5 p.m.

