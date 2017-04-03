Spring cleaning your electronic gadgets

File Photo (Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Nagle)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Just like your closets get overrun with clothes over the year, phones can become low on space. But unlike closet cleaning, spring cleaning your electronics won’t cause you to break a sweat.

Steve Van Dinter, Verizon's Gadget Guy, shares some tips.

He says first, check your phone for unused apps and toss out the ones that haven’t been used in six months. Next, free up space by using Google Photos (free for Android & iOS). Back your photos up to the cloud then let the app wipe them off your phone.

For additional tips and tricks visit Verizon’s website.

