KARE
Close
Weather Alert 44 weather alerts
Close

St. Patrick's Day eats and drinks

St. Patrick's Day food and drinks

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:39 PM. CST March 10, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner and there's more to drink than just green beer.

Stem owner Ivy Taheri joined us on KARE 11 News at 4 with some alternative St. Paddy's options to enjoy this year.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories