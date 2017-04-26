GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The 12th annual St. Paul Craftstravaganza will be held at the MN State Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The huge show features 90 artists selected through a jury process to ensure a wide range of handmade products and price points.This year, over 30 are brand-new to the show.
Event coordinator Andy Kureger joined the KARE 11 News at 4 with a preview of the one-day indoor market.
Featured new artists include:
• Happy Mountain Designs - Boho woven textile wall hangings
• Nokomis Knitting Company - Hand-knit socks, dryer balls & accessories
• Earth, Wick & Fire - Handcrafted stone oil candles
• AdrianAlexander - Modern urban apparel for 0-6 years
• Arkstone - Hand-stitched and hand-burned wooden journals & small books
• Lakeside Handmade - Minnesota-themed bags, totes, prints and cards
The first 100 shoppers will receive a swag bag of special gifts. Free admission.
