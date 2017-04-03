Staying healthy on vacation

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - It’s spring break for many families across the metro, and nothing ruins vacation more than sickness.

Dr. Jim Stowell of The Urgency Room in the Twin Cities has tips on staying healthy before, during and after vacation.

BEFORE YOU LEAVE FOR VACATION



• Consider where you are going. Are you traveling to Mexico, the Caribbean or Puerto Rico? There are viruses in these areas, like the Zika virus, that are dangerous to pregnant women. Don’t take the risk.

• Do your homework. Make sure you’re keeping an eye on the area where you are traveling to make sure there are no outbreaks. For example, the Centers for Disease Control just posted an article about a Measles outbreak in Romania. Keep this website handy for health updates across the globe: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel.

• Are you vaccinated against measles? If you are traveling internationally, talk to your doctor months in advance about vaccinations. Your doctor may also prescribe an antibiotic, depending on the location. Example: Malaria prevention if you are traveling to the Dominican Republic.

• Talk to your doctor about your chronic conditions. For example: if you have a heart condition, you may not want to travel to areas of high altitude, which can exacerbate many chronic conditions.

• Make sure to pack all of your medications. And, if you are going to fly and dealing with a condition like a sinus infection or ear infection, be careful. Flying with these illnesses can be extremely painful, especially for young children. Get checked out before you leave. If you just started on antibiotic, consider using a nasal spray like Afrin to help ears and sinuses adjust to the elevation changes of the flight.

WHILE ON VACATION

• Be careful in the sun, especially in warmer climates where the sun’s intensity is greater. Apply and reapply sunscreen often.

• Be aware of altitude sickness. Altitude sickness occurs when you cannot get enough oxygen from the air at high altitudes. This causes symptoms such as a headache, loss of appetite and trouble sleeping. It most often when people who are not used to high altitudes go quickly from lower altitudes to 8,000 feet (2,438 m) or higher. Altitude sickness can be dangerous. It is smart to take special care if you go high-altitude hiking or camping (like in the Rockies) or have plans for a vacation or trek in high-altitude countries like Peru, Ecuador, or Nepal.

• Stay hydrated, but be careful of water in places like Mexico where parasites in the water can make you sick. While there are many resorts where the water is safe to drink, there are some places where it is not. In these areas, also beware of salads, vegetables and fruit that are likely washed in water. Ice is a concern, too.

AFTER VACATION

• If you get sick after vacation, be sure to tell your doctor where you were. There are some sicknesses that need to be treated with an antibiotic and some that should not. For example, giardia, which is bacteria, should be treated with antibiotic, while certain E.coli should not be treated with antibiotic. I had a patient who had been traveling to San Diego. He had symptoms including bloody diarrhea. Once we found out about his travels, and that he had swam in the ocean, we were able to better diagnose the bacteria. Many people don’t realize even water off the coast of the U.S. can make you sick.

• Don’t forget to alert your doctor that you’ve been on vacation even months down the road, as symptoms you are experiencing could be related.

© 2017 KARE-TV