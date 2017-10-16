Stock image (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - October 15-21 is National Retirement Week and a great time to think about your future.

According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute, one-third of Americans have no retirement savings and even some of those who have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan like a 401(k) aren’t taking full advantage of it. The most conservative calculations estimate that Americans will need to have about eight to ten times their annual salary saved for retirement.

Financial professional Matt Gulbransen, owner of Callahan Financial Planning, stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about staying on track for retirement.

