Staying safe while dating online

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Online dating is becoming more and more popular for people looking to find love. But, what should you be keeping in mind to make sure it’s a safe and enjoyable experience? Dan Hendrickson with the Better Business Bureau stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to offer some advice.

Hendrickson says it’s important to be realistic. Love’s complicated and finding a good match may not be easy. From there, you want to make sure the online dating service you’re using is reputable. Research them at bbb.org and be sure to read customer reviews through BBB and other online sites. Find out what other people have experienced. From there, it’s all about safety. Find out if the dating service screens its applicants. Do they conduct a thorough background check of each applicant?

Hendrickson says the most common complaints people report are not being happy with their matches or saying they’re not receiving as many matches as possible. That’s where the BBB encourage patience, of course. By the same token, if a company promises something they’re not delivering on, it’s important to try to work it out with them. If that’s not possible, you can always turn to the BBB and file a complaint.

The BBB says there are dating scams and potential pitfalls out there to be aware of. People need to know going in that some of the profiles they come across may be fake and they should proceed accordingly. Hendrickson says he’d advise people to watch out for any situations where a potential match says they’re “head over heels” from the word go. Taking things slowly is a great precaution. From there, people who only communicate electronically and find reasons not to meet should be viewed warily. And any requests for financial information or loans? Not good. There are people out there who operate these scams successfully every day.



