Study finds older Americans are drinking more

Senior Man Drinking Alcohol (Photo: Rawpixel Ltd, Rawpixel Ltd.)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - A recent study revealed more people in their 60’s are drinking more alcohol than ever before. The study, published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research found alcohol consumption by older populations is on the increase.

Dr. Roger Laroche, an addiction specialist with Allina Health, joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the dangers of drinking as we age and what to keep in mind before tipping a glass!

Q: Why are older Americans drinking more?

• It’s not 100% clear why we’re seeing an increase, but there is speculation that the baby boomer generation just drinks more. They did when they were young and continue the trend today.

• There hasn’t been a lot of research to support this theory, but what this recent study did find is that baby boomers aged 60-64 are drinking more than past generations.

• The study also found a sharp increase - nearly 4% each year - in the number of older women who binge drink.

Q: Why does age matter when it comes to alcohol?

• As we age, we start to lose lean tissue, lowering the amount of water our body can hold - so as we get older our bodies carry less water to dilute the drinks we consume.

• This is why someone who is older can drink the same amount as a younger adult but have a higher blood alcohol concentration.

• Aging also changes how our bodies metabolize alcohol. Our organs don’t respond to toxins, like alcohol, in the same way they did when we were younger, testing their ability to keep up.

• Excessive drinking can increase your chances of falling or other injuries - a serious concern for older adults.

Q: Are there other ways drinking can be bad for our health as we age?

• Older adults are more likely to be taking medications to manage health conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure - mixing medications with alcohol can decrease their effectiveness or produce other side effects.

• Even over-the-counter medications can have dangerous effects when mixed with alcohol.

• Heavy drinking has also been linked to liver disease, heart disease, depression and certain cancers.

• As the population ages, we expect the number of heavy drinkers to increase, which poses a significant health concern.



Q: So how much is too much?

• It’s important to note that most people who drink excessively are not alcoholics or alcohol dependent.

• The CDC’s guidelines define binge drinking as consuming 4 or more drinks during a single occasion for women and 5 or more drinks for men.

• Heavy drinking is defined as having 8 or more drinks per week for women and 15 or more drinks for men.

Q: What can family and friends do if they think someone they love is drinking too much?

• Talking about drinking can be extremely sensitive when caring for an older adult.

• Discussing current medications and the possible side effects of drinking when on medication can be a good way to get the conversation started.

• There are many options available - counseling, medications or groups that specialize in treating older adults.

