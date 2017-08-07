Summer bonfire gathering ideas

(Photo: Thinkstock/pmcdonald)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - We have a short window of time to enjoy summer weather in Minnesota and one of the ways some keep the warmth going is with evening bonfires.

Jill Holter from Lakewinds Food Co-op shares some of her favorite ways to keep those fires burning for outdoor gatherings.

• Beverages - mixers like tonic, sparking water, kombucha, fresh fruit

• Snacks - Variety of nuts, dried fruits, and treats from bulk - no packaging waste

• Entrees - Next-level grilled cheese with Baker’s Field bread, local cheese, GYST pickles

• Of course - S’MORES! North Mallow marshmallows - local, great ingredients, gourmet results!

