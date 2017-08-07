Summer bonfire gathering ideas

KARE
Pat Evans, KARE 3:50 PM. CDT August 07, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - We have a short window of time to enjoy summer weather in Minnesota and one of the ways some keep the warmth going is with evening bonfires.

Jill Holter from Lakewinds Food Co-op shares some of her favorite ways to keep those fires burning for outdoor gatherings. 

• Beverages - mixers like tonic, sparking water, kombucha, fresh fruit
• Snacks - Variety of nuts, dried fruits, and treats from bulk - no packaging waste
• Entrees - Next-level grilled cheese with Baker’s Field bread, local cheese, GYST pickles
• Of course - S’MORES! North Mallow marshmallows - local, great ingredients, gourmet results!

