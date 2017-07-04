Summer book list from Magers & Quinn

Magers & Quinn offers best summer book recommendations. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Summer is here and hopefully that means you will have time to relax with a good book some afternoon or evening. We caught up with Annie Metcalf from Magers & Quinn Booksellers to find out her favorites for the season. Here's her list from thought provoking current events to mind bending science fiction.

Spoonbenders by Daryl Gregory (Knopf, available June 27)- Imagine the TV show Arrested Development with a bit more psychic powers and the Chicago mob, and you have this funny and touching family dramedy.

Out of the Blue: New Short Fiction from Iceland, edited by Helen Mitsios (University of Minnesota Press) - Intriguing short stories by contemporary Icelandic writers. The variety of styles, themes, and locales makes this a great collection to dip into anywhere in your summer travels.

When the English Fall by David Williams (Algonquin Books, available July 11) - This novel takes the post-apocalyptic genre and asks an original, but logical question: how would this affect American Amish communities? Tense and utterly realistic.

Bitch Planet by Kelly Sue Deconnick (Image Comics) - If you're looking for something to occupy yourself after reading The Handmaid's Tale or finishing up the TV show, this comic series is like Handmaid's Tale meets Orange is the New Black meets outer space.

The Death and Life of The Great Lakes by Dan Egan (W. W. Norton & Co.) - A landmark work of science, history and reporting on the past, present and imperiled future of the Great Lakes by prize-winning reporter Dan Egan of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

We Crossed a Bridge and it Trembled: Voices from Syria by Wendy Pearlman (Custom House) - Drawn directly from interviews with hundreds of Syrians from all walks of life, this is a gripping and illuminating testimony of Syria’s recent history and its current state of war.

