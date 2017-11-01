Tacos for tailgating ideas from Cantina Laredo

Football season is in full swing, and whether you're tailgating outside or hosting your own viewing party, spice up your tailgating meal with fresh tacos. Cantina Laredo chef Mauricio Legorreta joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to share his best tacos tips. ht

KARE 4:20 PM. CDT November 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories