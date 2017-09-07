Taste of Greece planned for this weekend

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Minneapolis is going Greek this weekend!

The 29th annual Greek Festival “Taste of Greece” is scheduled at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church.

Festival Coordinator Bessie Giannakakis stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the event and cook up some Greek food.

The festival starts Friday, September 8th and runs through Sunday, September 10th. Admission is free.

You can learn more on the festival’s website.



© 2017 KARE-TV